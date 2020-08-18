N. Macedonia: Pro-Western party secures coalition deal

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s pro-Western Social Democratic Party says it’s struck a power-sharing deal with a smaller ethnic Albanian party that will pave the way for forming a coalition government. The agreement comes a month after a national election in which the Social Democrats won the most support but didn’t elect enough lawmakers to the 120-seat parliament to govern alone. Party leader Zoran Zaev and the head of the Democratic Union for Integration told reporters on Tuesday that they agreed on the framework for a new government. The coalition talks were complicated by DUI’s demand that an ethnic Albanian should be appointed prime minister for the first time in North Macedonia’s history.