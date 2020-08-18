Man sentenced in January 2018 Chase Bank robbery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A man was sentenced on Monday for an armed robbery at the Chase Bank on Alpine Rd and the Mobil gas station on Second St in January 2018.

David M. Baney, 35, of Machesney Park, was sentenced to 12 years in a federal prison, three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $24,000 in restitution.

According to police, Baney said he walked into Chase Bank on Alpine Rd in Loves Park, wearing a mask and demanded money from two tellers in January 2018.

Baney pointed a gun at a bank employee and a customer, police said. In total, he stole $24,402 from Chase Bank during the robbery, according to authorities.

Authorities said Baney also admitted on the same day he entered the Mobil gas station on N. Second St. in Machesney Park and ordered the employee to give him cash. The employee turned over cash and Baney left the store with the money, according to police.

The FBI-led Rockford Area Violent Gang Task Force conducted the investigation. Members of the task force came from Rockford, Loves Park, Freeport Police Departments. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Loves Park Police Department also assisted in the investigation.