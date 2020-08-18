Lawsuit: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. raped New York woman in 2013

NEW YORK (AP) — A new lawsuit says actor Cuba Gooding Jr. raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013. The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court was filed Tuesday. Last week, the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire” actor appeared in Manhattan state court, where he has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse. State prosecutors say more than two dozen women have made claims against Gooding since allegations first arose. A message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for the 52-year-old actor. In state court, he has pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces up to a year behind bars.