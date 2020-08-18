Large earthquake hits off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a large earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The agency says a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit about 5:29 a.m. and was centered 128.1 km (79.4 miles) west of Bengkulu, Indonesia. Bengkulu, a provincial capital, has a population of about 300,000. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). In June, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued.