Israeli leader denies weaponry linked to peace deal with UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied a newspaper report that last week’s U.S.-brokered agreement forming official diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates included any clause to supply the Arab Gulf nation with advanced weapons systems. The newspaper reported that Netanyahu went behind the back of the Israeli defense establishment to give his acquiescence to a U.S. sale. Maintaining Israel’s regional military supremacy has been a hallmark of Israeli policy for decades, and top defense officials are believed to reject that even allies be provided with the types of American advanced weaponry, jets and drones that only Israel possesses in the region.