Homer-happy White Sox Hit Six More, Rout Tigers 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and the Chicago White Sox coasted to a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Luis Robert also hit two home runs for Chicago, which had six in the game and 10 in its last two. White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings but remained winless this season. He struck out 10, the 15th time that he had reached double figures in his career.