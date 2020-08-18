Genevieve approaches Mexico’s Baja as Category 3 hurricane

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Powerful Hurricane Genevieve is approaching Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, threatening to bring tropical storm force winds to parts of the area even if its center wasn’t likely to hit land. The Category 3 storm is expected to pass near the southern portion of the peninsula on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. The center said Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) Tuesday night and was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja peninsula. It was moving to the northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).