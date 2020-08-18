Scott Franklin beats US Rep. Spano in Fla. GOP primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin has defeated U.S. Rep. Ross Spano in a Republican primary in Florida. Franklin is a former Navy pilot and insurance business owner who challenged Spano because of ethics issues that have dogged him since being elected two years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Spano for alleged campaign finance violations. The House Ethics Committee was looking into allegations that Spano borrowed more than $100,000 from two friends and then loaned the money to his campaign. But it paused the review when the criminal investigation began.