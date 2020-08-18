Chicago updates quarantine list, removes Wisconsin from it

CHICAGO (WREX) — The City of Chicago announces Tuesday that it is removing both Wisconsin and Nebraska from its quarantine list.

That means visitors from those states and residents who travel there and return home are no longer required to quarantine for two weeks. According to the city, both states now have between 10 and 15 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Meanwhile, both Iowa and Kansas are added to the list. There are still 20 states and territories on the city's quarantine list. They are Georgia, Florida, California, Idaho, Texas, Nevada, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Arkansas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

The updated list goes into effect on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Violators can be fined up to $7,000.