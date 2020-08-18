Cedar Rapids residents with medical conditions at risk as the wait for power continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WREX) — Thousands of people remain without power Tuesday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and for those with certain medical conditions, it's putting their lives at risk.

"I'm diabetic and I had to throw away $3,000 in insulin because it couldn't be refrigerated," said Steven Baker, a resident at the Oak Hill Manor Apartments in Cedar Rapids.

Baker hasn't had any insulin since the derecho hit on Aug. 10, as Oak Hill Manor still doesn't have power.

"The insulin must be kept at a certain temperature," Baker said. "So having a cooler full of ice doesn't' help me because that doesn't reach the temperature that I need."

And Baker isn't the only one struggling. There are people in the same complex who have heart monitors, breathing machines and C-Pap machines for sleeping; all of which run on electricity or WiFi that residents don't currently have access to.

"We have an elderly guy that is diabetic and he is in a walker, he cannot get downstairs," said Ramona Spencer, a resident at Oak Hill Manor.

Spencer says that resident is confined to the second floor, with no air conditioning.

"Nobody can be inside because it's hot, you're on the second floor it's even hotter," Baker added.

Meanwhile, local hospitals were inundated with patients following the storm.

"An additional 90 patients in a day compared to how we were normally," said Dr. Mark Pospisil, an ER physician at Mercy hospital when asked about how many new patients the hospital is seeing.

Many of the new patients have pre-existing medical conditions.

"The biggest issue that we found initially were people that were on home oxygen and then also required nebulizer treatments at home," Dr. Pospisil said. "Without electricity they couldn't run that equipment so they were in a bad way."

But now, Dr. Pospisil says the hospital is getting back to a normal volume and the Red Cross is helping people with medical needs who still don't have electricity.

It's help the people of Oak Hill Manor could use as Baker says their power isn't expected to come back until next Monday.