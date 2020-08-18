S&P 500 briefly touches highest level ever as stocks drift

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday, and the S&P 500 is once again bouncing against its record closing level, which has been acting as its ceiling in recent days. The S&P 500 was virtually flat at 3,381.78 in morning trading. Earlier, it briefly rose above its record closing high of 3,386.15, which was set in February before the pandemic pancaked the economy. It’s the fourth time in the last five trading days that’s happened, and each past time, the index faded back during the afternoon. Trading across the stock and bond markets remains very quiet.