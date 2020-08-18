Appeals court rules Spanish museum can keep looted Nazi art

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled that a Camille Pissarro painting a Jewish woman traded to the Nazis to escape the Holocaust in 1939 may remain the property of a Spanish museum that acquired it in 1992. The unanimous ruling Monday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a court ruling last year in favor of Spain. The case involves a San Diego family’s long-running effort to recover the oil-on-canvas work of a rain-swept Paris street estimated to be worth $30 million. The court criticized a Spanish nonprofit for not doing more to discover whether the painting was looted art but concluded there was no proof it deliberately hid that it was.