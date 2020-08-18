Abbott proposes punishing Texas cities that ‘defund’ police

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has proposed punishing cities that cut police funding by freezing property tax revenue, the main funding source for local government services including schools, roads and law enforcement. The announcement Tuesday came days after the Austin City Council slashed its police budget over the next fiscal year as the U.S. continues reckoning with racial injustice in law enforcement. Other top Texas Republicans joined Abbott in announcing what they promised would be a priority during the 2021 legislative session. But Democrats need to win only nine seats in November to take control of the state House, which would likely extinguish Abbott’s proposal before the Legislature returns.