’60 Minutes’ leads quiet week in Nielsen ratings

NEW YORK (AP) — During a quiet, mid-August week in television, CBS’ “60 Minutes” was the most popular program. Nine of the 20 most popular programs last week were news or commentary, eight of them on Fox News Channel. Only two of the 20 most-watched programs were scripted series, and they were repeats of “NCIS” and “FBI” on CBS. CBS was the most popular broadcast network in prime time. Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network of the week, followed by MSNBC. ABC’s “World News Tonight” was in its customary spot atop the evening news ratings.