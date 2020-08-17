WHAT TO WATCH: Democrats open a new kind of convention

ATLANTA (AP) — The Democratic Party will convene, sort of, amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions. Monday’s session will be the first night of four when Democrats meet online and broadcast to voters two hours of live and pre-taped programming. The convention will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time. The Democratic National Committee will provide the official livestream online and on its social media channels. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours. ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour. Monday will test the reach of presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s message. Former first lady Michelle Obama will speak.