Victims tell of trauma, healing in Golden State Killer case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly three-dozen victims or survivors plan to tell their stories before the man known as the Golden State Killer is formally sentenced to life in prison. Some plan to tell of their pain during an extraordinary four days of hearings starting Tuesday. Others will talk of their healing since Joseph DeAngelo terrorized much of California more than four decades ago. It’s the culmination of a plea deal that will spare him the death penalty for 13 murders and numerous sadistic rapes and burglaries that terrorized California for more than a decade. The reign of terror mystified investigators until they used a new form of DNA tracking to arrest him in 2018.