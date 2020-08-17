VanVleet’s 30 points, 11 assists lead Raptors to playoff win

ORLANDO (WREX) — Rockford native Fred VanVleet tallied 30 points, 11 assists and 2 steals to lead the defending champion Toronto Raptors to a 134-110 win over Brooklyn in their playoff opener. It was the first game in VanVleet's career in which he's scored at least 30 points and dished out 10 assists.

VanVleet had 16 points in the first half to help Toronto build a big lead, but the Nets cut the lead to 8 in the 2nd half. VanVleet and company shut them down in the 4th quarter to seal the deal and take a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 of the series is set for Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.