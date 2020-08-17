Sons use e-books to help virus-stricken dad, other patients

LONDON (AP) — Geoff Woolf instilled in his sons a love for literature, and when he got sick with COVID-19, they turned to books to help him — and others. The 73-year-old retiree was hospitalized in London in March, soon fell unconscious and doctors said the outlook was bleak. Sons Nicky and Sam got him an e-reader to play him a favorite book, and figured audiobooks might help others too. Their Books for Dad project has grown and aims to donate some 5,000 e-readers to U.K. hospitals in the next six months. Meanwhile Woolf awoke after 67 days on a ventilator and is recovering at a specialized neurological hospital.