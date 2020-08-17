Sharp rise in virus cases in Lebanon after deadly port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Medical officials are calling for a two-week lockdown in Lebanon amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases in the tiny country. Monday’s call by the health minister and others came almost two weeks after a deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands. Lebanon on Sunday registered 439 new cases of cornavirus and six fatalities. The new infections bring to 8,881 the total number of infected in the small country of just over 5 million. COVID-19 killed some 103 people. Separately, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says four Palestinians died of the virus over the weekend.