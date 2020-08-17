Report: Nursing home cases up nearly 80% in COVID-19 rebound

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says COVID-19 cases in U.S. nursing homes jumped nearly 80% earlier this summer, driven by rampant spread across the South and much of the West. Monday’s report from the nursing home industry analyzed weekly coronavirus statistics reported to the government. Weekly cases in nursing homes rose 77% from a low point the week starting June 21 to the week of July 26. Weekly deaths rose nearly 25% from a low point the week starting July 5 to the week of July 26. The Trump administration is trying to distribute fast coronavirus test machines to all nursing homes.