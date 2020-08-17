North Korea to hold key party meeting amid economic woes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea will open a high-profile political conference on Wednesday to discuss unspecified “crucial” crucial issues as it struggles to keep afloat a sanctions-ravaged economy hit further by its anti-virus efforts and devastating flooding. The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, but the ruling party elite could discuss issues related to the economy. It remains to be seen whether party leaders will also address the North’s stalemated nuclear negotiations with the Untied States. At its last meeting in December, leader Kim Jong Un expressed deep frustration over the diplomacy with the Trump administration and vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” U.S. pressure.