Local cleaning service keeps businesses safe, sanitized during pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford cleaning business is helping other businesses stay safe and sanitized during the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for disinfecting services rises.

Most days at RBG Janitorial are spent disinfecting businesses after workers test positive. Demand for disinfecting services keeps going up, the business said.

The company couldn't hire more workers because they couldn't train them in-person so existing employees had to step up to fill the demand.

"The janitors have risen up like warriors," Kretschmar said. "They've been amazing."

"There's a lot of fear and a lot of worry and a lot of rumors going on that's why I just keep telling people go to OSHA, go to the CDC," Eva Kretschmar, President of Owner of RBG Janitorial, said. "They are doing an outstanding job of providing relevant and current information."

"Generally it's just good common sense," Kretschmar said. "If you don't feel well stay home."

The company tries to keep costs low so employers don't have to choose between health and budget.

"People are doing well," Kretschmar said. "They're trying to do a good job, but it is an expense."

ISSA, an international cleaning organization, certified RBG Janitorial for pandemic and post-pandemic disinfection.