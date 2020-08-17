Lawsuit against Trump, postal chief seeks proper funding

NEW YORK (AP) -- Several individuals including candidates for public office are suing President Donald Trump and the new postmaster general of the U.S. Postal Service in New York to ensure adequate funding for postal operations.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Manhattan federal court. The lawsuit alleges that Trump and his newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are trying to ensure the postal service cannot reliably deliver election mail.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the postal service prior to November's election. Messages seeking comment were left with the Justice Department and the U.S. Postal Service.