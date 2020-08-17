Illinois imposes new Metro East COVID-19 rules after spike in cases

METRO EAST, Ill. (WREX) — The southwestern part of Illinois will have new restrictions to help limit the spread of COVID-19.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the new rules will go into place after the region had three straight days of a positivity rate above 8 percent.



The state says the new mitigation measures were developed in close coordination with local public health administrators and county officials and account for the unique characteristics of the region.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I have made it clear that neither arbitrary dates on a calendar nor political pressure will dictate Illinois’ efforts to protect our people. If the data shows we need to go backwards in our reopening, I won’t hesitate to tighten restrictions to protect our collective health,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Region 4 of our statewide 11 reopening regions – the Metro East – has now surpassed an 8 percent seven-day rolling average positivity rate – a trend that I have made clear would trigger stricter mitigations when this plan was announced in July. Working with local officials in the Metro East region and across the border in St. Louis, we are implementing stricter mitigations that account for the unique factors in this region. Dr. Ezike and I are imploring local leaders and residents alike: if you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start.”

Here's a look at the changes Metro East will see starting Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Meetings, social events, and other gatherings are now limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity

All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will close at 11 pm, matching the newly imposed closing times for St. Louis

All reception halls closed

Party buses not allowed to operate

Reservations required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors

Indoor tables reduced to six people or less

No dancing indoors

Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating

Tables should continue to be six feet apart

IDPH will track the positivity rate in Region 4 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place.



If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5 percent over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.



If the positivity rate averages between 6.5 percent and 8 percent, IDPH will continue to monitor the region to determine if additional mitigations are needed.



If the positivity rate averages greater than or equal to 8 percent after 14 days, more stringent mitigations will be applied to further reduce spread of the virus, which can include the closure of indoor bars and dining.

“As we warned when we began reopening Illinois, we are seeing an increase in cases, emergency department visits, and other indicators that the virus is circulating more widely in the community,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Region 4 is the first of the 11 regions to reach resurgence criteria, but we hope it will be the last. By implementing additional mitigations, such as decreased indoor capacities and limiting hours, we hope to reduce the spread of the virus in the Metro East, and also help prevent an increase in cases, hospitalizations, and death in other regions of the state.”