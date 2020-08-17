IDPH launches new map to provide guidance on travel risks

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health launched a new coronavirus travel map to help inform residents of potential risks associated with traveling during the pandemic.



The map indicates countries and U.S. states with increased risk of COVID-19 based on case rates.



“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated. While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”



Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. The more people you come into contact with, for longer periods of time, the greater your risk of infection if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.



The state says if you must travel, to think about your destination.