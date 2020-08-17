German police investigated after pinning youth with knee

BERLIN (AP) — German police have opened an internal investigation of a weekend incident caught on video in which two Duesseldorf police officers pin a young man to the ground, one holding his arms behind him and the other holding his head with his knee, authorities said Monday. In the video of the Saturday evening incident, widely shared on Twitter, a bystander can be heard saying “move your knee, brother” and “that’s not funny.” After the incident, police say the youth was taken to the police station for identification and then handed over to his legal guardians.