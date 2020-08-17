Feds release nationwide sex offender registry regulation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. While the law required that sex offenders provide personal information, the regulation details specific information sex offenders must provide, including name, birth date, Social Security number and details about travel, vehicles and professional licenses. Under the law, sex offenders must report any address changes and would be required to report any overseas travel.