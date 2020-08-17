Democratic chair: Primaries should replace caucuses by 2024

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez says this year’s handful of presidential caucuses should be the last the party ever holds. He didn’t specifically name Iowa, which for decades has led off the nominating calendar, but his position would represent a seismic shift in the party’s traditions. It also underscores the pressure on the caucus structure that has intensified since Iowa’s count dragged out for days to open the 2020 nominating fight eventually won by Joe Biden. Perez’s term ends after the November election, and he said final decisions will have to be made by his successor.