DeKalb County ATV crash leaves one man dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — An ATV crash in DeKalb County leaves one man dead.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Friday, Aug. 14 in the area of Larson Rd., south of Rt. 64.

The sheriff's office says the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times.

The driver, later identified as Gregory Duecker, of Sycamore, was taken to OSF Saint Anthony's Hospital in Rockford where he was in critical condition.

Duecker died on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

