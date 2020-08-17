Cold front could spark scattered showers through Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A slow-moving cold front promises to bring a few spotty showers to the Stateline early Monday morning.

Few showers Monday morning:

After a mostly dry weekend, spotty showers quickly popped up over the Stateline during the predawn hours Monday. This is all thanks to a slowly moving cold front, which promises to bring sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures early in the work week.

Before getting to the drier weather, rain chances linger through the first half of the day Monday. Rain chances remain scattered through the morning, but shouldn't slow the morning commute down much. Beyond 10 AM, drier weather should work into the Stateline. Clouds eventually break up, giving way to increasingly sunny skies for the afternoon.

Scattered showers Monday morning give way to increasingly dry conditions for the remainder of the work week.

Temperatures top out in the lower 80s Monday, but cooler weather settles into Northern Illinois by Tuesday. In fact, following Monday's cold frontal passage, highs might not climb above 80°.

Turning cooler and sunny:

While clouds stick around for the first part of a new work week, sunshine does return. By Tuesday, as high pressure slides in, mostly sunny skies remain in place. As the heart of cooler air moves overhead Tuesday, highs remain generally below 80°. The seasonably cool air comes alongside lower dew points and more fall-like weather.

High temperatures Tuesday fall short of 80°.

A chill returns to the air during the overnight hours, as both Monday and Tuesday night feature lows in the 50s. Tuesday evening could feature the coolest temperatures of the next seven days, with lows dropping into the lower and middle 50s.

Through the end of August:

The Climate Prediction Center has the region under a chance of seeing warmer-than-average temperatures through the end of the month. As a reminder, average highs this time of the year are near 80°.

Temperatures remain slightly above average through the remainder of August.

In terms of precipitation, the Stateline is likely to remain slightly drier-than-average. This is not great news, as abnormally dry conditions have expanded across portions of Ogle and Lee Counties.