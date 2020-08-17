Cedar Rapids residents get help after sleeping in tents after storm

CEDAR RAPIDS (WREX) — After nearly a week of camping outside following the Aug. 10 storm, most families forced from their Cedar Rapids, Iowa apartments are now safe in shelters.

When 13 WREX spoke with residents at the Cedar Terrace Apartments on Sunday, many of them were defeated and convinced help would never come.

Now, most of them have left the tents, that doubled as their homes for six days, and found the help they've been waiting for.

"I lost everything," said an unidentified resident through a translator at Cedar Terrace. "I lost my clothing."

This is just one of the horrifying experiences encountered by residents after the derecho tore the roof of their apartment buildings. But the storm, for many, wasn't the worst part.

The woman tells us she has been living outside her apartment for a week with her six children, including a two-week-old infant.

"I don't know what to do," she said. "I don't know where to go."

However, on Sunday, volunteers told her there was help. A shelter at the old Catherine McCauley Center.

"I was surprised. All this time I was living in a car," she said.

"We knew we had an old building, our old space, which was originally a convent," said Paula Land, executive director at the Catherine McCauley Center. "So it was actually setup for housing initially."

Land says because of the devastation across Cedar Rapids is widespread, it took days to even know people at Cedar Terrace needed help.

"The city has their hands full," Land said. "They're really trying."

But it wasn't just about having shelter space available, it was more about convincing residents to leave, especially because very few speak English.

"The community didn't want to leave their belongings," Land said. "They were with their friends and families and they didn't understand what an emergency shelter was all about."

Now nearly all of the families at Cedar Terrace are at the shelter together. While it's far from home, it's far better than what they had.

The Catherine McCauley Center says it will house the displaced residents for as long as they need, but it's also working with the city to find available housing in Cedar Rapids for everyone to move into.

As for the few people still left at the apartment complex, Land says she expects them at her center by later Monday evening.