California requires ethnic studies for university system

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has signed a bill requiring students at the nation’s largest four-year public university system to take an ethnic studies course to graduate. The bill signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom says California State University students graduating in the 2024-2025 school year must have taken one course with a special focus on Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, and Latina and Latino Americans. The change comes amid the national reckoning over racism sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It represents the first change to the CSU general education curriculum in over 40 years.