Budget carrier Ryanair cuts flights as contagions increase

LONDON (AP) — Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, plans to cut capacity by 20% in September and October as a surge in COVID-19 cases dents bookings. The low-cost carrier said Monday that most of the reductions would come from trimming the frequency of flights, rather than route closures. Ryanair said the cuts would be focused on flights serving countries such as Spain, France and Sweden _ where a rise in coronavirus cases has triggered tighter travel restrictions. Meanwhile, British rival easyJet said it would move ahead with plans to close its bases Stansted, Southend and Newcastle airports after consulting with unions.