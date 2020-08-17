Boyd scheduled to start for Tigers at White Sox

Detroit Tigers (9-10, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (11-11, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-2, 10.24 ERA, 1.97 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) White Sox: Gio Gonzalez (0-1, 6.61 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

The White Sox finished 38-37 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last season.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit hit .240 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Niko Goodrum: (back), C.J. Cron: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.