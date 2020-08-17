Belarus chaos brings a poker-faced response from Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — As Belarus experiences spasms of protests and a brutal police crackdown, its giant neighbor Russia has been uncharacteristically low key in response. When upheavals hit other former Soviet states like Georgia and Ukraine, Russia pounced on opportunities to increase its influence. Moscow portrayed those protests as Western-backed efforts that roped in naive youths and extremist forces. It capitalized on Ukraine’s 2014 chaos to annex Crimea and back separatist rebels in the east. But Moscow has been tight-lipped about the protests in Belarus after the Aug. 9 election in which official results showed President Alexander Lukashenko winning an unlikely 80% landslide to claim a sixth term.