3 Texas officers shot by gunman, who holds 3 people in home

Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say three officers have been shot and a man remains barricaded inside a home with three of his family members. Cedar Park police confirmed officers were still on the scene early Monday. The interim police chief had said during a news conference that officers were responding to a call at a residence Sunday afternoon when they were shot. The officers had injuries not considered to be life-threatening. It is unclear whether the suspect was injured. The mother, a juvenile and another person, whose age was unknown, remain in the home held by the suspect. Multiple agencies are on the scene.