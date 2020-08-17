3 producers exit DeGeneres’ show amid workplace complaints

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s a production shakeup at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following claims of a dysfunctional workplace. The Warner Bros. studio says three producers have exited the long-running daytime show. An internal company investigation was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July. According to the report, dozens of ex-staffers alleged they had suffered or witnessed improper treatment, including sexual misconduct and racial insensitivity. The staffers making the claims were not identified in the July report. DeGeneres reportedly informed staff of the shakeup Monday in a videoconference call and called claims about the show to be “heartbreaking.” DeGeneres’ show has been airing since 2003.