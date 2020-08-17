3 Mississippi police officers indicted in death of Black man

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Three Mississippi police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man last year. A Hinds County grand jury indicted the officers in the January 2019 death of 62-year-old George Robinson in Jackson. The Aug. 5 indictment was recently unsealed. It accuses officers Desmond Barney, Lincoln Lampley and Anthony Fox of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously” causing Robinson’s death. The indictment says the three officers removed Robinson from his vehicle, body-slammed him on the pavement and repeatedly struck him in the head and chest. A coroner said he died from bleeding on the brain caused by trauma to his head.