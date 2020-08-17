13 WREX travels to Cedar Rapids to cover recovery efforts after storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WREX) — It has been a week since storms ripped through parts of Iowa, leaving destruction behind it. 13 WREX Anchor Kristin Crowley traveled to Cedar Rapids, the city hit the hardest, to report on the devastation and recovery efforts, and will bring you coverage on Monday.



Crowley arrived in Cedar Rapids on Saturday to witness the devastation herself. Most of Cedar Rapids is still without power, and cell service is minimal to none. One Sunday, she discovered an apartment complex where families were camping outside.



A week ago, the storm hit Cedar Terrace Apartments. When it did, it ook the complexes' roof with it, leaving dozens of families homeless.



"Nobody has a place to go. We're all living paycheck to paycheck," says Dieurads Damis, a resident now camping outside.



Even though there are shelters set up in the city, for some of these families that's not an option if they want to stay together.



"My brother, he has 4 kids, us you know, my sister three. So you couldn't go to a shelter all together. We couldn't," says Claudia Phillip, who is now also camping outside of the apartment she once called home.



So for days, young children, their parents and grandparents have camped out all night and all day.



"It's really hot, that's why we're in the shade right now," one resident said.



The residents say city leaders are nowhere to be found.



"I didn't see any official elected to come here to see if we live here," Damis said.



But that doesn't mean they haven't seen help, from food to water and even shelter.



"These people have kids, we need to get them tents," said Becca Johnson, a volunteer from Cedar Rapids.



"It's disappointing and it's angry for a person to have to come from Des Moines. We even have someone come from Wisconsin to have to help people and it shouldn't have to take normal average people to come help. The government should have done that from the jump," said Robert Nishimwe, a volunteer from Des Moines.



"This is our city, this should be dealt with right away," Johnson said. "And we're not at a week and they're still living outside."



Cedar Rapids officials have said a language barrier is making finding shelter more difficult.



On Sunday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds formally requested an emergency declaration, which has since been approved by President Trump. President Trump also says he is planning to visit Iowa.