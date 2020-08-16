US supports Cyprus, wants closer east Med gas cooperation

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — A senior US diplomat says Washington wants tighter cooperation on developing gas finds in the “strategically significant” eastern Mediterranean and supports Cyprus’ right to exploit hydrocarbon deposits discovered in its waters. U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale said Sunday that hydrocarbon development would aim to “provide durable energy security and economic prosperity throughout the Mediterranean.” Hale briefly met with Cypriot foreign minister on Sunday to discuss the eastern Mediterranean’s “growing strategic significance.” The visit came amid growing military tensions over Turkey’s gas prospecting in waters where European Union members Greece and Cyprus say they have exclusive economic rights.