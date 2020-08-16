Somalia police report blast, gunfire at Mogadishu hotel

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says a car bomb went off at a beachside hotel in Mogadishu, the capital, followed by heavy gunfire. Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that a burst of gunfire could be heard inside the Elite Hotel, a newly built beachside hotel often frequented by young people and the city’s elite. There was no immediate word on casualties from the attack which shattered a period of calm of a few months following a spate of bomb attacks earlier this year. Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida, often carry out such attacks in the country’s capital.