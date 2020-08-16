Slight chance for showers, but clear for Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline will experience a slight chance for showers and an upper-level disturbance pushes into the region tonight. However, sunshine and slightly cooler highs may be back for Monday and well into the work week.

A NEW COLD FRONT:

After a small cold front pushed through the Stateline for Saturday evening, we noticed a slight decline in dew points. However, it looks like there is another one on the way for those hoping for a better cool down. Firstly, there is a mid-level disturbance that is shifting toward the area tonight. This will allow for winds to slightly increase along with some lifting in the atmosphere. The result may lead to a few showers to our west, but most of the Stateline east of Stephenson County should remain dry.

The main event for the rest of the area does not appear until a cold front shift southward from Wisconsin. This will allow for temperatures in the Stateline to be a little cooler for Monday in the lower 80's for highs. Dew points should follow suit and continue to drop. If you must travel southward for work, be cautious. The wet weather should avoid north-central Illinois, but arrives to the center of the Stateline.

QUIET THROUGH FRIDAY:

The cooler and dryer air behind the frontal passage should work in through Monday night. The greatest effect as High pressure takes over will be the cooler air on Tuesday with highs only in the 70's. Rainfall will be a thing of the past for a few days as well. The high-pressure system keeps us pretty dry at least for a few more days. Highs will climb once again headed toward the end of the week.

The best chances for showers and thunderstorms appear to be Friday night into Saturday as another frontal passage sets up. Temperatures may be in the 70's by Sunday.