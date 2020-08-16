Shuttered NW Indiana race track might become business park

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in a northwestern Indiana community are hoping to turn a race track that closed in 2016 into a business park that can lure new industries and jobs to the region. The town of Schererville plans to turn the former Illiana Motor Speedway into a business park, once it gets approval to rezone the property. The speedway opened in 1945. The Lake County town acquired the 50-acre track after it closed in 2016. Town Manager Robert Volkmann envisions professional offices, light industrial facilities and other businesses filling the site.