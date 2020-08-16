Sheriff: 16-year-old rescued from human trafficking in Michigan was locked in a barn

FLINT, Mich (WEYI) - Genesee County in Michigan, Sheriff Chris Swanson and deputies went throughout Genesee County on Friday searching for 27 children who have been missing and off the grid.

Swanson says seven four-man teams went all over the county to search for the children.

Swanson says seven of the 27 children were found.

Sheriff Swanson says in one case a 16-year-old girl was found locked in a barn in Montrose, Michigan.

Swanson says the barn was surrounded by barbed wire and says it appears as if the girl had been trafficked.

The man who is accused in this human trafficking incident has been arrested and is awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail.

The discovery came amid a rescue operation that focused on wellness checks of at-risk kids ages 17 and under that had been reported by schools, courts or individuals as “off the grid.”

There had been six other operations that were stings that stretched from March through mid-August.

Swanson says those involved decoys on social media talking with 2,000 people who were seeking sexual relations with teens ages 15 and under.

He says that that led to the arrest of 17 people who showed up in person to engage in the acts.

Swanson said human traffickers often lure their victims with promises and grooming techniques.

“So, it’s the promise of something better. If someone’s seeking love, they promise them love. If someone’s seeking shelter, they promise them shelter. Whatever it is, they groom them. It could happen at a school like this, or it could happen on the side of the road. So, that’s the sign you need to see. Who is lacking and who’s providing? And once they lock on, then they become property; and they become very possessive to the point where they see them as property, and they could kill them in a minute.

Swanson says individuals who busted during the sting operations traveled from across the area, including who arrived at the meet-up spots with drugs and weapons.

Swanson said investigations are ongoing and that more information would soon emerge about the case involving the 16-year-old girl.