Parker scores 17 as Sky cruise to 92-67 win over Dream

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 92-67 win over Atlanta, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss. Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 14 points apiece and Kahleah Copper added 11 for Chicago (7-4). The Sky used a 15-2 run to take the lead for good and make it 25-14. They made 37 of 64 (57.8%) from the field, 7 of 14 from behind the arc, and hit 11 of 12 from the foul line. Courtney Williams had 15 points, Monique Billings scored 12 and Betnijah Laney added 10 for Atlanta (2-9).