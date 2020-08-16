New Zealand delays election after virus outbreak in Auckland

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has chosen to delay New Zealand’s national elections by four weeks as the country deals with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland. The election had been scheduled for Sept. 19 but will now be held on Oct. 17. Under New Zealand law, Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months. Opposition political parties had been requesting a delay after the virus outbreak in Auckland last week prompted the government to put the city into a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.