Illinois State Museum’s suburban Chicago gallery to reopen

LOCKPORT, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois State Museum gallery closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen this month. Museum officials said the Lockport Gallery is set to reopen on Wednesday. The suburban Chicago gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to use the state museum website to register in advance. Anyone visiting will have a health screening before they enter the gallery. People older than two must wear a face covering.