Illinois lawmakers share memories of former governor Jim Thompson after his passing

(WSIL) -- Lawmakers from across the aisle are sharing their memories and sympathies to the family of former Illinois Governor Jim Thompson also known as "Big Jim."

Thompson, the state's longest serving governor who led for 14 years, passed away Friday night at the age of 84.

Governor J.B. Pritzker:

“On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson. As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency. He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.”

House Speaker Mike Madigan:

“The passing of Jim Thompson brings great sadness to our family. He was a cherished friend. Jim Thompson should be credited with the modernization of Illinois government as best illustrated by the structure that bears his name. His pioneering commitment to the arts strengthened the fabric of our state. He was a hard-nosed political figure and a compassionate leader. We were honored to serve with him. On behalf of our children, Lisa, Tiffany, Nicole, and Andrew, we offer our deepest sympathies to Jayne and Samantha. We offer them prayers of comfort and strength in these sad times. Illinois is a better place because of Jim Thompson’s work.”

Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider:

“Today the Illinois Republican Party mourns the loss of a great leader in Illinois’ storied history. Governor “Big Jim" Thompson exemplified a state government that worked, treated others with legendary kindness, and created lasting positive change for Illinois over his 14 years as Governor. He helped send a corrupt Governor to jail as a prosecutor, rebuilt the state’s infrastructure, saved the White Sox, and presided over a healthy and prosperous Illinois. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family at this time.”

Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady:

“Jim Thompson was a man of integrity and a man of many talents who always put the people of Illinois first. As a former US Attorney, he worked tirelessly to root out public corruption in Illinois. As our governor, he strived to find common ground and build consensus. That ability to bring people together, despite a difference of opinion, is a testament to the type of leader he was and is a reminder of what can be accomplished when Illinoisans work together for the betterment of our state. My thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family during this difficult time.”

Senate President Don Harmon:

“No one enjoyed being governor more than Jim Thompson. Our state lost a true giant, and he will be missed. My condolences go out to his family and friends.”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin:

“Governor Thompson was a friend, mentor and an exemplary statesman who loved Illinois. He was a hands-on Governor who loved the process of getting things done in Springfield, and his accomplishments still stand strong today. Our state was fortunate to have such a dedicated leader.”