Hudson scheduled to start for Cardinals at White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals (4-3, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (10-11, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox went 39-41 in home games in 2019. Chicago hit 182 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last year.

The Cardinals went 41-40 on the road in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.27.

The teams meet for the second time this season. St. Louis leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.