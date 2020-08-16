Chicago police, protesters clash after day of demonstrations

CHICAGO (AP) — A day of largely peaceful protests against racial injustice and police brutality ended in violent skirmishes between demonstrators and police in downtown Chicago, with two dozen arrests and multiple injuries. Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said a march started around noon Saturday and began peacefully. But he says a separate demonstration broke off resulting in two dozen arrests, 17 injured police officers and at least two injured protesters. None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening. At the same time, activist groups and some elected officials called out police for using aggressive tactics, including spraying the crowd with a chemical irritant and striking protesters with batons.